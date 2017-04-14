FCW “Protect Ya Neck” – 14 April 2017 – Quick Results

Tyler Bateman defeated Jeff Cobb, Willie Mack, and Douglas James to retain the FCW Heavyweight title in the main event of FCW’s April 14th show in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.



Finest City Wrestling

“Protect Ya Neck”

April 14, 2017

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Douglas James won a battle royal. [4’49]

-Order of elimination 1) Koto Hiro, 2) Aaron Garvey, 3) C-Love, 4) Alonzo Alvarez, 5) Seabass, 6)Maldecito, 7) Hoss Hogg, 8) Veinom, 9) Jesse James

Michael Hopkins over KC Douglas [11’12]

Corey Jackson over Joe Hiken [15’32]

Adrian Quest & Andy Brown over Biagio Crescenzo & Donnie Suarez [18’30]

B-Boy over Jesse James [18’28]

Brody King over SoCal Crazy [9’23]

Terex over Jake Atlas, Jacob Diez, and Human Tornado [14’59]

Eli Everfly over The Oracle and Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson to retain the XRT and Lightweight titles [12’55]

Tyler Bateman over Jeff Cobb, Willie Mack, and Douglas James to retain the FCW Heavyweight title [10’48]