MPW – 14 April 2017 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Clubbin’ Cody & Tofer Cash in a Triple Threat Match to become the new MPW National Champion in the main event of MPW’s April 14th, 2017 event in Moorpark, CA. Also on the show, Dan Joseph & Ray Rosas defeated The Echelon to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
April 14th, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Dan Joseph & Ray Rosas defeated The Echelon to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions
El Quetzal defeated Diablo del Negro
Max Ammo defeated “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan
Uday Ukleja defeated Jugo Kong
Master Flame defeated Duke Bennett to a Street Fight
Daniel Moon defeated Clubbin’ Cody & Tofer Cash in a Triple Threat Match to become the new MPW National Champion
No comments yet.