MPW – 14 April 2017 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Clubbin’ Cody & Tofer Cash in a Triple Threat Match to become the new MPW National Champion in the main event of MPW’s April 14th, 2017 event in Moorpark, CA. Also on the show, Dan Joseph & Ray Rosas defeated The Echelon to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

April 14th, 2017

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Dan Joseph & Ray Rosas defeated The Echelon to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions

El Quetzal defeated Diablo del Negro

Max Ammo defeated “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan

Uday Ukleja defeated Jugo Kong

Master Flame defeated Duke Bennett to a Street Fight

Daniel Moon defeated Clubbin’ Cody & Tofer Cash in a Triple Threat Match to become the new MPW National Champion