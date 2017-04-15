NWA Vendetta Pro – 14 April 2017 – Quick Results

The Conglomerate defeated the Vendetta Five in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s “April Cruels Day” on April 14th in Santa Maria, CA. Also on the show Sage Sin Supreme defeated Ray Lyn. Click for full results.

NWA Vendetta Pro

April Cruels Day

April 14, 2017

Radisson Hotel

Santa Maria, CA

Jeckles the Jester over Mike Rayne

Clay Tawzer over T-Lo the Insano

Kadin Anthony over Buddy Royal

Sunami over Dylan Bostic

Jimi Mayhem over Alexander G. Bernard

Sage Sin Supreme over Ray Lyn

The Conglomerate (Shannon Ballard, Shane Ballard, Apostle Judah Matthew, Vintage Dragon, & Rik Luxury) over Billy Blade, Richie Slade, Ricky Ruffin, Warpig Jody & RJ Cruz

Notes: Donovan Troi is appointed ambassador to the NWA