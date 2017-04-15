NWA Vendetta Pro – 14 April 2017 – Quick Results

The Conglomerate defeated the Vendetta Five in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s “April Cruels Day” on April 14th in Santa Maria, CA. Also on the show Sage Sin Supreme defeated Ray Lyn. Click for full results.
NWA Vendetta Pro
April Cruels Day
April 14, 2017
Radisson Hotel
Santa Maria, CA
Jeckles the Jester over Mike Rayne
Clay Tawzer over T-Lo the Insano
Kadin Anthony over Buddy Royal
Sunami over Dylan Bostic
Jimi Mayhem over Alexander G. Bernard
Sage Sin Supreme over Ray Lyn
The Conglomerate (Shannon Ballard, Shane Ballard, Apostle Judah Matthew, Vintage Dragon, & Rik Luxury) over Billy Blade, Richie Slade, Ricky Ruffin, Warpig Jody & RJ Cruz
Notes: Donovan Troi is appointed ambassador to the NWA
