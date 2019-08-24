SoCal Pro – 24 August 2019 – Results

Ju Dizz defeated Tanner Black to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SoCal Pro’s August 24 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.
SoCal Pro Wrestling
Destination: San Diego
August 24, 2019
Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego
San Diego, CA
Eddie Islas & Joey Barone over Anton Carrillo & Ryan Walker.
Fidel Bravo over Snypes to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship.
Anthony Idol & Dark Usagi over Nick Lovin & Dirty Doug.
Daga over Ryan Kidd.
Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Ballard Brothers (Shannon Ballard & Shane Ballard) to retain the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship.
Ju Dizz over Tanner Black to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.
Credit: Jason Doering
