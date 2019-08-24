Ground Zero – 24 August 2019 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Jake Atlas to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s August 24 event in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

It Was Written

August 24, 2019

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Mike Camden over Darwin Finch. [5’55]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Matt Vandagriff & Lucas Riley. [10’34]

Ruby Raze over Suede Thompson. [10’50]

Tyler Bateman over Slice Boogie. [12’00]

PPRay (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) over B-Boy & Adrian Quest. [13’38]

8-But Lit (Michael Hopkins, KC Douglas, & J2 Mattioli) & Hunter Freeman over The Millennials (Danny & Brendan Divine, Daniel Moon) & Robin Shaw. [16’19]

Douglas James over Chris Bey. [12’06]

Dylan Kyle Cox & Slice Boogie over Joey Ryan & Dom Kubrick. [10’23]

Andy Brown over Jake Atlas to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [21’40]