Reno Scum returns to Championship Wrestling from Hollywood on March 10

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be holding its next set of television tapings on March 10, 2019, at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. Reno Scum is scheduled to make their return to the promotion at the event.

Reno Scum had been the United Wrestling Network Tag Team champions for over a year before being forced to vacate the titles due to an injury to Adam Thornstowe. With Reno Scum out of action, RockNES Monsters defeated Double Platinum to capture the vacant titles on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s 400th episode. At last week’s television tapings on February 24, 2019, Double Platinum returned the favor and beat the RockNES Monsters to win the titles.

Also at the February 24, 2019, television tapings, Tyler Bateman won the PP3 Cup, giving him a title shot of his choosing. He is scheduled to be in attendance at the next tapings on March 10.

No matches for the tapings have been announced yet.

Here is the press release on the event:

On Sunday, March 10th, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will return to Oceanview Pavilion located at 575 E Surfside Drive with another monumental set of television event! The winner of the 2019 PP3 Cup Tournament will be in attendance, but will they announce which championship they are gunning for? Or will they bide their time? The SCUM will make their triumphant return on March 10th! Thornstowe has been chomping at the bit to get back in the ring, and Luster the Legend is as monstrous as ever, so the question is simply: Who will be the SCUM’s first victims on their road back to the titles? Admission to this historic event is FREE to all on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Oceanview Pavilion located at 575 S Surfside Dr. in Port Hueneme, CA.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood currently airs in the Los Angeles and Orange County area on Saturday night / Sunday morning at 1:00 a.m. on KDOC. The program also airs on various days and times in other markets. It is also available on the Fite TV app with new episodes posting on Sundays at 4:00 p.m.