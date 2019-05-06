Championship Wrestling from Hollywood announces partnership with China’s Middle Kingdom Wrestling

Earlier today, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood announced a new partnership with China’s Middle Kingdom Wrestling. The partnership will include a commitment to broadcast Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s television program on streaming networks and talent exchanges between the two promotions. Dicky Mayer will be the first wrestler to take part in a talent exchange.

Mayer will be heading to China following the promotion’s Coastline Clash event next week. Mayer will be spending two months in China, where he will be helping to train the wrestlers from MKW in both pro-wrestling and how to perform on television.

With Dicky Mayer heading to China, we asked CWFH Owner David Marquez about the possibility of wrestlers from Middle Kingdom Wrestling appearing in Southern California. He replied that “nothing is currently scheduled but in time they will come over.”

We also asked Marquez if this deal will lead to any changes to the program as it airs now. Marquez stated there will be “No changes at all. I’m not too educated on the culture but I know they are extremely interested in pro-wrestling. It’s brand new to them so programming like ours is important because it’s very traditional and easy to follow.”

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and its parent organization, the United Wrestling Network, will also be sharing their broadcast expertise with MKW’s production team as part of the deal. The promotion has also been subtitling its episodes in Mandarin Chinese in preparation for broadcast in China for the last year.

Last April, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held an event in China, becoming the first American wrestling promotion to tape an episode of its program in the country for broadcast in the United States. That event also featured the first time the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship was defended in China when Nick Aldis defeated Colt Cabana.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be holding its Coastline Clash event on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Irvine Improv. That event is set to feature David Arquette versus Peter Avalon along with appearances by LA Park and Joey Ryan.