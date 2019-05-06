AOW – 05 May 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Andrew 05/06/2019

Alpha Omega Wrestling ran in Twentynine Palms, CA on Sunday. Click for results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling
May 5, 2019
Elks Lodge #2134
Twentynine Palms, CA

The Blind Man Army (Mad Dog Milhouse & Ryan J Morals) defeated Team High Risk (Steven Andrew & Simon Lotto)

Sweet Robin Shaw (Malkor The Destroyer) defeated Bruno

Mathias Starkey defeated Mike James to retain the AOW High Desert Championship

Mondo Rox & Ricky Tenacious defeated Caleb Perez & Daniel Moon

American Oni defeated Johnny Kai

Sexy Chino defeated Piranacanrana

Steven Andrews defatted Mad Dog Milhouse to retain the AOW Championship.

1 Comment on "AOW – 05 May 2019 – Quick Results"

  1. Paul Jones | 05/06/2019 at 6:33 AM | Reply

    Thanks for giving us the results from The AOW PROMOTIONS Show in 29 Palms!!!

