AOW – 05 May 2019 – Quick Results

Alpha Omega Wrestling ran in Twentynine Palms, CA on Sunday. Click for results.
Alpha Omega Wrestling
May 5, 2019
Elks Lodge #2134
Twentynine Palms, CA
The Blind Man Army (Mad Dog Milhouse & Ryan J Morals) defeated Team High Risk (Steven Andrew & Simon Lotto)
Sweet Robin Shaw (Malkor The Destroyer) defeated Bruno
Mathias Starkey defeated Mike James to retain the AOW High Desert Championship
Mondo Rox & Ricky Tenacious defeated Caleb Perez & Daniel Moon
American Oni defeated Johnny Kai
Sexy Chino defeated Piranacanrana
Steven Andrews defatted Mad Dog Milhouse to retain the AOW Championship.
Thanks for giving us the results from The AOW PROMOTIONS Show in 29 Palms!!!