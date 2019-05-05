CWFH / Legends of Lucha Libre – 05 May 2019 – Results

Puma King and Adrian Quest defeated Juventud Guerrera and Peter Avalon in the main event of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and Legends of Lucha Libre’s event in Hollywood. Click for results.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood / Legends of Lucha Libre

May 5, 2019

Madame Tusard’s Hollywood

Hollywood, CA

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Watts & Ray Rosas.

Royce Isaacs over Bad Dude Tito Escondido to retain the UWN Television Championship.

Andy Brown over Luchasaurus to retain the Hollywood Heritage Championship.

Congo Crush won the Cinco de Mayo Battle Royal.

Puma King & Adrian Quest over Peter Avalon & Juventud Guerrera.