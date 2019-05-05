UEW – 04 May 2019 – Results

BC Killer and Homeless Jimmy went to a no-contest in the main event of UEW’s May 4th event in Sun Valley, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Empire Rising

May 4, 2019

VFW Post #10040

Sun Valley, CA

Tony Raze over Human Tornado via DQ.

Gauntlet Match: Shiloh Greaves over Red Bat; Shiloh Greaves over Chaz by DQ; The PBA over Shiloh Greaves.

Biagio Crescenzo over Johnny Saovi.

Sean Black over Terex by DQ.

Lisa Lace over Leslie Iris.

Mike Rayne over Snypes to retain the Eastern Pacific Championship.

Guy Cool over Max X in 2 out of 3 falls to win the UiTV Championship.

BC Killer vs. Homeless Jimmy goes to a no-contest.