United Wrestling Network News & Notes 08/16/2020

CWFH is set to film new episodes for the first time since March, updates on the UWN/NWA Primetime LIVE weekly PPVs, the latest online exclusive content from the UWN and more. Click for today’s look at the UWN.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood is set to film its first new episodes since last filming in the Oceanview Pavilion back on March 1st of this year. The taping will be held at Oceanview Pavilion with safety measures in place including mandatory Covid-19 testing for talent and staff. No crowd will be in attendance. Multiple episodes will be filmed, and the new episodes are scheduled to hit the United Wrestling Network’s various distribution platforms in early September. The CWFH production staff has had experience producing under covid safety guidelines having worked on NJPW-USA Lion’s Break Collision and NJPW Strong at their home venue. In advance of the return, the United Wrestling Network has released new CWFH merchandise, as well as a new design featuring Heritage Champion Watts. The items can be found at: https://www.bonfire.com/store/unitedwrestling/

Primetime LIVE update

David Marquez and members of the United Wrestling Network production staff recently conducted their first technical walkthrough of Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA, the home of the upcoming UWN/NWA co-branded weekly live pay-per-view series Primetime LIVE. After surveying the studio, Marquez had this to say, “Thunder Studios is a great studio space for everything we’ve got planned!” The UWN production team will now start building out the set for the debut of the pay-per-view series on September 15th.

Heritage Hall continues to feature classic UWN matches. Prior to being in the hunt for the TNT Title in AEW, Scorpio Sky was battling for the Hollywood Heritage Championship as seen in this 2015 battle with Yuma from CWFH:

In a match that illustrates the type of encounters we may see between UWN and NWA talent on Primetime Live, Peter Avalon battles former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm from Championship Wrestling From Arizona:

?The Push continues to take an in depth look at the talent of the United Wrestling Network. The most recent episodes feature veteran UWN and former Impact Wrestling commentator Todd Keneley and 3-time Arizona State Champion from CWFAZ EJ Sparks:

United Wrestling Network Live! Podcast offers deeper look and interview with the talent featured in The Push. Episodes featuring Keneley and Sparks can be found here:

Catch the latest episodes of CWFH and CWFAZ: