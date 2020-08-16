Level Up – 15 August 2020 – Results

A unique match was held at the Level Up Wrestling School on August 15, 2020 as a gender reveal for Hunter Freeman and his wife’s child. B-Boy represented bots and Ruby Raze represented girls, with the winner being the sex of the child. Click for the result.

Level Up

Gender Reveal Match

August 15, 2020

Level Up Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

B-Boy over Ruby Raze. [Hunter Freeman will be having a boy]

Congratulations to Meryl and Hunter Freeman!