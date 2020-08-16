A unique match was held at the Level Up Wrestling School on August 15, 2020 as a gender reveal for Hunter Freeman and his wife’s child. B-Boy represented bots and Ruby Raze represented girls, with the winner being the sex of the child. Click for the result.
Level Up
Gender Reveal Match
August 15, 2020
Level Up Wrestling School
La Mesa, CA
B-Boy over Ruby Raze. [Hunter Freeman will be having a boy]
Congratulations to Meryl and Hunter Freeman!
Be the first to comment on "Level Up – 15 August 2020 – Results"