PCW Ultra announces full lineup for Anniversary 2020

PCW Ultra has released the full lineup for their fourth-anniversary show, titled Anniversary 2020, on January 10, 2020. The event will feature seven matches, including four championship matches.

The main event will see Warbeast (Josef Samael and Jacob Fatu) defend the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag-Team Championships against Outlawz Inc. (Homicide and Eddie Kingston) in a steel cage. Warbeast is in the midst of the longest tag-team championship reign, and one of the longest overall championship reigns, in California history. Neither member of Warbeast has been defeated in PCW Ultra in any competition.

The tag team championship match will be the second cage match in the promotion’s history. In the previous cage match, Penta El Zero M defeated Sami Callihan to retain the PCW Ultra Championship in a cage match on June 8, 2018.

After defeating Schaff at PCW Ultra’s last event, into the Void on October 18, 2019, Hammerstone became the number-one contender for the PCW Ultra Championship. He will be facing Mil Muertes, who will be making his fourth defense of the title, at Anniversary 2020.

Jake Atlas, who recently signed with WWE and will be reporting to NXT shortly after Anniversary 2020, will be defending the PCW Ultra Light Championship at the event in his Southern California farewell. Atlas will be defending against former champion Douglas James and 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick in a triple-threat match. This will be the seventh defense for Atlas.

In the night’s fourth championship match, Sumie Sakai will be making her second defense of the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship against Ruby Raze. After Sakai’s victory over Viva Van at Into the Void, Raze appeared and attacked Sakai. Raze is the current AWS Women’s Champion.

Rounding out the card will be the debuting Chris Masters and Killer Kross facing each other in a singles match, Sabu versus Bloodhunter, and TJ Perkins taking on Artemis Spencer.

Here is the full lineup for PCW Ultra’s Anniversary 2020:

Warbeast (c) vs. Outlawz inc. for the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag-Team Championships

Mil Muertes (c) vs. Hammerstone for the PCW Ultra Championship

Jake Atlas (c) vs. Douglas James vs. Dom Kubrick for the PCW Ultra Light Championship

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Ruby Raze for the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship

Killer Kross vs. Chris Masters

Sabu vs. Bloodhunter

TJ Perkins vs. Artemis Spencer

PCW Ultra’s Anniversary 2020 will be taking place on January 10, 2020, at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with a meet and greet available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $25.00 to $100.00.