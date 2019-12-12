WWE NXT Live – 12 December 2019 – Results

Matt Riddle and Keith Lee teamed to defeat the Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of the NXT Live event in Riverside, CA. Click for full results.

WWE NXT Live

December 12, 2019

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, CA.

Tyler Breeze vs. Jaxson Ryker

Isaiah Scott over Cameron Grimes

Mia Yim over Dakota Kai.

Pete Dunne over Killian Dain.

Rhea Ripley & candice LeRae over Shayna Baszler & Io Shirai.

Angel Garza over Lio Rush to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Matt Riddle & Keith Lee over Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly.

–Note: Finn Balor did a run-in during the main event.