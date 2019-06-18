WWE – 18 June 2019 – Quick Results

WWE ran at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA tonight. In the main event of Smackdown Live, Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a 2 out of 3 Falls match. Also on the show, Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship in a dark match. Click for results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
Smackdown Live/205 Live
June 18th, 2019
Toyota Arena (formerly known as the Citizens Business Bank Arena)
Ontario, CA
Dark Match
Ali defeated Buddy Murphy
WWE Smackdown Live (Episode 1035, live on USA Network)
Dolph Ziggler defeated Xavier Woods
Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) defeated The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)
Drew McIntyre & Elias defeated Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) in a Tag Team Elimination match.
Order of Elimination:
Elias eliminated R-Truth via pinfall.
Drew McIntyre eliminated The Miz via pinfall.
Drake Maverick defeated R-Truth in the parking lot of the Toyota Arena to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion
Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a 2 out of 3 Falls match.
1st Fall: Kofi Kingston pinned Sami Zayn
2nd Fall: Seth Rollins pinned Kevin Owens
WWE 205 Live (Episode 134, streamed live on WWE Network)
The Singh Brothers (Sunil & Samir Singh) defeated Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik)
The Brian Kendrick defeated Russ Taylor (Ryan Taylor)
Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari via disqualification.
Dark Match
Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship
Notes:
- The Miz appeared and sang for the live audience before the show.
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) opened the show and cut a promo about Kofi’s Steel Cage match on Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds against Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler came out during this segment to build up their match.
- Bayley appeared on “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The segment ended with Bliss and Bayley having a brawl.
- Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan were at ringside and did commentary during Heavy Machinery vs. The B-Team.
