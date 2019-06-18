WWE – 18 June 2019 – Quick Results

WWE ran at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA tonight. In the main event of Smackdown Live, Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a 2 out of 3 Falls match. Also on the show, Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship in a dark match. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Smackdown Live/205 Live

June 18th, 2019

Toyota Arena (formerly known as the Citizens Business Bank Arena)

Ontario, CA

Dark Match

Ali defeated Buddy Murphy

WWE Smackdown Live (Episode 1035, live on USA Network)

Dolph Ziggler defeated Xavier Woods

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) defeated The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

Drew McIntyre & Elias defeated Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) in a Tag Team Elimination match.

Order of Elimination:

Elias eliminated R-Truth via pinfall.

Drew McIntyre eliminated The Miz via pinfall.

Drake Maverick defeated R-Truth in the parking lot of the Toyota Arena to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion

Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a 2 out of 3 Falls match.

1st Fall: Kofi Kingston pinned Sami Zayn

2nd Fall: Seth Rollins pinned Kevin Owens

WWE 205 Live (Episode 134, streamed live on WWE Network)

The Singh Brothers (Sunil & Samir Singh) defeated Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik)

The Brian Kendrick defeated Russ Taylor (Ryan Taylor)

Oney Lorcan defeated Ariya Daivari via disqualification.

Dark Match

Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship

Notes: