WWE Raw – 17 June 2019 – Quick Results

Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan in the main event of WWE Monday Night Raw at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Also on the show in a Dark Match, Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans in a Street Fight. Click for Raw results and WWE Main Event spoilers.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Monday Night Raw /WWE Main Event

June 17th, 2019

Staples Center

Los Angeles, CA

WWE Main Event (Episode 350, streaming on Hulu June 19th, 2019)

Sarah Logan vs. Dana Brooke ended in a No Contest due to an injury to Dana Brooke.

Robert Roode defeated Cedric Alexander

WWE Monday Night Raw (Episode 1360, live on USA Network)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE United States Championship: Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and The Miz

Order of eliminations:

Braun Strowman eliminated Cesaro

Braun Strowman eliminated

Ricochet eliminated Braun Strowman

Ricochet eliminated The Miz

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated Russ & Randy Taylor (Ryan Taylor & Gustin Uberstud)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods) defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin in a Two out of Three Falls match.

1st Fall: Xavier Woods pinned Sami Zayn

Xavier Woods pinned Sami Zayn 2nd Fall: Kofi Kingston pinned Baron Corbin

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Payton Royce) defeated Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan

Dark Match

Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans in a Street Fight

Notes:

Becky Lynch confronted Lacey Evans during a segment on Raw.

Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre, and The Revival were hanging out in Shane’s V.I.P. room during the show. In one segment, Heath Slater asked Shane for a raise and was rejected. Drew McIntyre then went outside and attacked him.

R-Truth and Carmella were shown sitting at ringside in costume after the Viking Raiders match. They ended up being chased by various wrestlers.

Paul Heyman cut a promo about WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and teased Brock Lesnar cashing his Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins.

Roman Reigns appeared in a segment with Shane McMahon to build up Roman’s match with Drew McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday. Roman went to Shane’s V.I.P. room. During this, Roman fought off The Revival and put Drew McIntyre through a table. Roman would chase Shane to the ring and laid him out.

It was announced that the debut episode of Smackdown Live on Fox will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on October 4th, 2019.