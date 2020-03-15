EMW – AAA vs. MLW – 13 March 2020 – Results

EMW held a AAA vs. MLW event, that was taped for MLW TV, on March 13 at the Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, BC, Mexico. Click for spoilers from the event.

EMW

AAA vs. MLW

March 13, 2020

Auditorio Fausto Guttierez Moreno

Tijuana, BC, Mexico

Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., 7 Tito Santana over Black Destiny, Fantastik, & Rayo Star.

Filthy Tom Lawlor & Garrini over Puma King & Xtreme Tiger.

Richard Holiday over Chessman to retain the Caribbean heavyweight Championship.

Mortiz & Pagano over Mance Warner & Savio Vega.

Averno over Douglas James.

Alex Hammerstone over Laredo Kid to retain the MLW Openweight Championship.

Brian Pillman Jr. & Davey Boy Smith Jr. over Rey Escorpión & Texano Jr.

Hijo Del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., & Octagón Jr. over Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil, & Myron Reed to retain the AAA Trios Titles.

Hijo de LA Park, LA Park, & LA Park Jr. over Nicho el Millionario, Niño Hamburguesa, & Psycho Clown.

Credit: Luchablog