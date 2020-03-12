Info on SoCal Wrestling and MMA Events Affected by Coronavirus

With the California Department of Public Health and Governor Gavin Newsome’s directive to cancel or postpone all events in the state of California with greater than 250 people or smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person, as expected it is affecting a number of pro-wrestling and MMA events in Southern California.

We will keep this list updated with information on any events that are postponed or canceled.

March 13

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting – LXF 5, which was scheduled to take place at Commerce Casino, has been tentatively rescheduled for Friday, April 24. Purchasers of tickets for LXF 5 will be notified on how to obtain a refund, if that is an option they want to pursue. LXF heavyweight champion Mike Quintero (6-2) was scheduled to defend his title against Blake Troop (8-6). That fight, and the rest of the card, will be rescheduled to later dates.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment – VWE’s event in Stanton at De La O Jiu Jitsu has been postponed until April 10.

March 21

Santino Bros. – Pay Your Dues – SBWA has canceled the event and all training at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy for the remainder of March. For fans that had already purchased tickets for the event they are offering two options, you can get a full refund or you can roll tickets over to the next event and will also receive a seat upgrade (or a merchandise pack if you already had ringside tickets.

March 27

PCW Ultra – Future Now – PCW Ultra has rescheduled their Future Now event to June 12. Everyone who has purchased tickets will receive a refund.

March 28

Amped Up – Wrestle Fest 3 – Amped Up announced that Wrestle Fest 3 will be postponed to a later date.

The Southern California Pro Wrestling Events Calendar will be updated to reflect cancellations as well. As everything is fluid at this time and some promotions are not great on getting the word out, it is recommended to double check before attending an event that has not been listed as canceled.