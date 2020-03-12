Santino Bros. officially cancels March events in response to Coronavirus

Santino Bros. became the first Southern California based wrestling promotion to announce the cancelation of upcoming events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the directive issued by the California Department of Public Health. They have officially canceled their next Up All Night tapings that were scheduled for March 13 and their Pay Your Dues event scheduled for March 21 in Cudahy. Additionally, all training at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy has been suspended.
The promotion is giving two options for fans that already purchased tickets to the Pay Your Dues event: a full refund can be requested or tickets can be rolled over to the next event with a seat upgrade. If you had ringside seats for Pay Your Dues, they will offer a merchandise gift pack in place of an upgrade.
Here is the full statement from Santino Bros.:
In response to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and at the recommendation of the CDC and the California Department of Public Health to cancel all meetings and large gatherings, we have decided to cancel our upcoming Events and training thru the month of March. We find the health of our trainers, students, talent, staff and fans our top priority.
CANCELLED
• Pay Your Dues on March 21st
• Up All Night 13 on March 13th.
• Furthermore, ALL training at Santino Bros. will be suspended at this time.
As of Wednesday March 11th the CDPH has recommended that non-essential gatherings should be limited to no more than 250 people, while stating that smaller events could continue if the organizers were able to implement social distancing of 6 feet per person. With that being said, it is impossible as Pro wrestling is hands on, we will err of the side of caution until further notice. We hope to get back on track coming April 2020 but only time will tell as news is rapidly developing every day.
For our amazing fans who have already purchased tickets to the March 21 show, Pay your Dues, we have 2 options available. Please let us know what you prefer.
Full refund will be issued or
We can rollover your ticket to our next show (date to be determined) with a seat upgrade or if you have already purchased ringside seating, we will be offering merchandise gift packs instead of a seat upgrade.
We will keep you informed as much as possible as to the re-opening of the dojo and future shows via our website & social media.
Please stay safe.
Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros. officially cancels March events in response to Coronavirus"