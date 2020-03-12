Santino Bros. officially cancels March events in response to Coronavirus

Santino Bros. became the first Southern California based wrestling promotion to announce the cancelation of upcoming events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the directive issued by the California Department of Public Health. They have officially canceled their next Up All Night tapings that were scheduled for March 13 and their Pay Your Dues event scheduled for March 21 in Cudahy. Additionally, all training at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy has been suspended.

The promotion is giving two options for fans that already purchased tickets to the Pay Your Dues event: a full refund can be requested or tickets can be rolled over to the next event with a seat upgrade. If you had ringside seats for Pay Your Dues, they will offer a merchandise gift pack in place of an upgrade.

Here is the full statement from Santino Bros.: