NXT – 24 January 2019 – Results

Johnny Gargano defeated Aleister Black in the main event of NXT’s January 24 house show in Dan Diego. The show also featured a surprise appearance by Rey Mysterio. Click for results.



WWE NXT

January 24, 2019

Viejas Arena

San Diego, CA

Matt Riddle over Kassius Ohno via small package. [8’08]

Io Shirai & Kairi Sane over Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir via flying elbow by Sane. [8’23]

Velveteen Dream over Dominik Dijakovic via Purple Rainmaker. [11’14]

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) over Forgotten Sons (Steven Cutler & Jaxson Ryker). [8’29]

Tyler Bate over Adam Cole via sitdown powerbomb. [11’34]

War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) over Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) by DQ. [12’43]

Shayna Baszler over Bianca Belair via submission. [8’48]

Johnny Gargano over Aleister Black via roll up. [16’16]

Note: Kona Reeves cut a promo bad mouthing San Diego which caused Rey Mysterio to come out and force him to apologize. Reeves attacked Mysterio as he left the ring, and Mysterio fought back and hit Reeves with the 619.