Three more wrestlers are seeking release from their Lucha Underground contracts and threats made over use of Willie Mack

Earlier today, Lucha Central reported that Jeff Cobb, Famous B, and XO Lishus (Sonny Kiss) have sought legal representation to get out of their contracts with El Rey Network and Baba-G Productions’ Lucha Underground. Additionally, Willie Mack is said to likely to be joining the three to get out of his contract as well, though he hasn’t officially sought legal representation yet.

Jeff Cobb was believed to already be out of his contract after season four (including by him) when the promotion agreed to grant anyone’s release who had asked prior to the season. Despite the public assurance that Lucha Underground would release any wrestlers who had asked, higher-ups in the company have continued to insist he is still under contract and has tried to block him working with Ring of Honor, where he also under contract.

We had learned last week, and reported via Twitter this morning, that Lucha Underground GM and co-owner Dorian Roldan had threatened to have cease and desists sent to Ring of Honor and National Wrestling Alliance over their use of Willie Mack. We have not been able to confirm if the cease and desists had been sent, but we can confirm that Mack, Ring of Honor, and NWA were aware of the issue prior to this past weekend.

Mack had won the NWA’s new National Championship at the NWA’s 70th anniversary event on October 21, 2018, in Nashville, TN. This past weekend he dropped the title to Colt Cabana at NWA and ROH’s Crocket Cup in Concord, NC.

We have not been able to confirm this, but we had been told the NWA National Championship title change was made due to the issues with Lucha Underground.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood had been advertising an NWA National Championship match with Willie Mack versus MJF at their Coastline Clash event in Irvine on May 13. The graphics and posters for the event prominently feature the NWA National Championship on them, showing that the promotion fully expected Mack to be defending the title at the event. The match between Mack and MJF will still be taking place at Coastline Clash but will now the winner will be given a future match for the NWA National Championship.

Previously El Hijo del Fantasma, Ivelisse, Joey Ryan and Kobra Moon (Thunder Rosa) sought legal representation and initiated a class-action lawsuit in order to get out of their contracts with Lucha Underground. Several weeks after the paperwork was filed, an agreement was made releasing the four of them from their contracts.