Rankings for April 2019

Rankings for April are out and Danny Limelight was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Brian Cage defeating Daga at Bar Wrestling’s April 25th event was named the Southern California Match of the Month. Click for April’s full rankings.

Matches

Brian Cage over Daga – Bar Wrestling – April 25 [2] Daga over Jake Atlas – Bar Wrestling – April 10 [1] Lucas Riley over Danny Limelight – Ground Zero – April 27 [1] Eli Everfly over Matt Vandagriff – Santino Bros. – April 19 Andy Brown over Dom Kubrick – Ground Zero – April 27

Ju Dizz over Dirty Doug at the April 13 SoCal Pro event received the other first place vote.

Wrestlers

Danny Limelight [2] Jake Atlas [2] Daga [1] Andy Brown Peter Avalon Douglas James Tyler Bateman Matt Vandagriff Ray Rosas Brian Cage Eli Everfly Lucas Riley Dom Kubrick Heather Monroe Cameron Gates Fidel Bravo Ju Dizz Slice Boogie Penta El Zero M Calder McColl Dylan Kyle Cox Dicky Mayer Joey Ryan PJ Black Luchasaurus Dirty Doug Brandon Cutler Ryan Taylor Anthony Idol Lil’ Cholo

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.