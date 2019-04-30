Rankings for April 2019

04/30/2019

Rankings for April are out and Danny Limelight was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Brian Cage defeating Daga at Bar Wrestling’s April 25th event was named the Southern California Match of the Month. Click for April’s full rankings.

Matches

  1. Brian Cage over Daga – Bar Wrestling – April 25 [2]
  2. Daga over Jake Atlas – Bar Wrestling – April 10 [1]
  3. Lucas Riley over Danny Limelight – Ground Zero – April 27 [1]
  4. Eli Everfly over Matt Vandagriff – Santino Bros. – April 19
  5. Andy Brown over Dom Kubrick – Ground Zero – April 27

Ju Dizz over Dirty Doug at the April 13 SoCal Pro event received the other first place vote.

Wrestlers

  1. Danny Limelight [2]
  2. Jake Atlas [2]
  3. Daga [1]
  4. Andy Brown
  5. Peter Avalon
  6. Douglas James
  7. Tyler Bateman
  8. Matt Vandagriff
  9. Ray Rosas
  10. Brian Cage
  11. Eli Everfly
  12. Lucas Riley
  13. Dom Kubrick
  14. Heather Monroe
  15. Cameron Gates
  16. Fidel Bravo
  17. Ju Dizz
  18. Slice Boogie
  19. Penta El Zero M
  20. Calder McColl
  21. Dylan Kyle Cox
  22. Dicky Mayer
  23. Joey Ryan
  24. PJ Black
  25. Luchasaurus
  26. Dirty Doug
  27. Brandon Cutler
  28. Ryan Taylor
  29. Anthony Idol
  30. Lil’ Cholo

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

