Santino Bros. Wrestling – 15 March 2019 – Quick Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling
Can’t Knock The Hustle
March 15th, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Dylan Kyle Cox defeated Delilah Doom via pinfall.
RJ Santos defeated Hyde via pinfall.
True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) defeated Hustle & Muscle (Alonzo Alvarez & Vinny Wasco.
Ruby Raze defeated Lucas Riley & Dom Kubrick in a #1 Contender Match.
Robby Phoenix defeated Douglas James to retain the Santino Bros. Submission Championship.
Jake Atlas defeated Slice Boogie to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship.
