MPW – 15 March 2019 – Quick Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Luck of the Irish

March 15th, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Frankie Frank defeated Daniel Moon via pinfall.

Ray Rosas defeated Dr. Phil Goode via pinfall.

Olijah Friday defeated Bulletproof via pinfall.

Max X defeated Piranacanrana

B-Minus, Caleb Perez, and The Great Zumba defeated Malkor and The Apostates.

Brendan Divine defeated Chuck Mercer via Disqualification to retain the MPW Championship.