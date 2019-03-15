VWE – 15 March 2019 – Quick Results

The Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) defeated Matt Vandagriff & The Amazing Junior in the main event of Venue Wrestling Entertainment’s event in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Road Trip
March 15th, 2019
Stanton, CA
SoCal Crazy defeated Legacy
Gustin Uberstud defeated Freddy Havoc
Andy Brown & Adrian Quest defeated Danny Limelight & Super Beetle
Phoenix Star defeated Zokre
The Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) defeated Matt Vandagriff & The Amazing Junior
