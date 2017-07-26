UEW Postpones All Remaining Shows for 2017

As of 12 o’clock Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC. has decided to post pone all of our live wrestling events for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year.

The decision, made by the board of directors, goes into effect immediately. The event scheduled for this Saturday, July 29, 2017 has been canceled and everyone scheduled to work/participate in the event has been notified.

This was a difficult decision, but it was ultimately a decision that had to be made to preserve the quality of future Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC. live events. Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC will continue with its normal day-to-day operations, including our internet television show U-iTV, as well as our current effort to venture the company into new directions. We are also looking at holding sanctioned Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC matches at partner shows.

There are several factors that have led to this decision. The one overarching factor has to do, of course, with the former “Underground Auditorium”. Some people know that Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC decided to voluntarily vacate the premises at 926 Clela Ave., on advice of counsel, and has since filed a lawsuit seeking over a million dollars in damages. The case is filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. The case is entitled Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC v. Broadway Main Assoc, Case no. BC663966. The case has been assigned to the downtown Court house located at 111 North Hill Street, Los Angeles, California, 90012. Our first court date will be heard on October 2, 2017 in Dept. 53. As you can imagine, the former landlords of Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC are vigorously fighting out lawsuit. The facts of the case are complex and concern issues that date back to days after the lease was signed. We have been advised not to speak about the specifics of the lawsuit, but we will post the Complaint tomorrow. We believe that the lawsuit is meritorious and will bring substantial revenue to Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC which is rightfully deserved. While we litigate this case, we decided not to enter into a new lease agreement that would commit use to a facility beyond the conclusion of the lawsuit.

Since we do not have our own building this moment, we believe that we are limited in what experience we can provide to the Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC fans in Southern California. As such, we have decided to refocus on next few months on the lawsuit, and not attempt to produce shows with the limitations we are currently under.

As some know, Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC is also actively seeking to expand into Mexico. We are currently completing the process for a promoters license in Baja California, and we are working with our partners in Mexico to determine the best path forward for being the only American style professional wrestling promotion in Baja California.

This is definitely not an end to the entity known as “UEW”, this is a necessary step back to prevent any permanent setbacks. Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC. is working on bringing content to our UITV, our Vimeo, our website, and more. The removal of live events for the remainder of the year was made so that the company could focus on completing the huge administrative tasks that, once completed, will make us better than ever (as is the case every time we take a step back and re-organize).

The board of directors will be meeting multiple times during the remainder of the year to make sure that 2018 is a year of growth for the company. We anticipate that Underground Empire Wrestling, LLC. will be resuming operations of live events by February 2018.

Thank all of you who have supported us, all of you that continue to support us, and all of you that believe in Underground Empire Wrestling as much as we do.