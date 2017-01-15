UEW – 14 January 2017 – Quick Results

Bobby Hollywood defeated JD Horror in a Barbwire Massacre match in the main event of UEW’s January 14th show in East Los Angeles, CA. Also on the show, Fern Owens defeated Miracle Mike James to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship. Click for results.
Underground Empire Wrestling
Fuck The World 3
January 14th, 2017
Underground Auditorium
East Los Angeles, CA
Max X defeated Nate Coy
Casey Albright defeated Arizona Jober in an Underground Catch Combat match
Angelo Salvatore defeated GC Bahyl
The Human Tornado defeated Biagio Crescenzo to retain the UEW Underground I-TV Championship
B.C. Killer defeated Michael Kruger in a Deathmatch
Fern Owens defeated Miracle Mike James to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship
Bobby Hollywood defeated JD Horror in a Barbwire Massacre match
