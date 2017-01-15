UEW – 14 January 2017 – Quick Results

Bobby Hollywood defeated JD Horror in a Barbwire Massacre match in the main event of UEW’s January 14th show in East Los Angeles, CA. Also on the show, Fern Owens defeated Miracle Mike James to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship. Click for results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Fuck The World 3

January 14th, 2017

Underground Auditorium

East Los Angeles, CA

Max X defeated Nate Coy

Casey Albright defeated Arizona Jober in an Underground Catch Combat match

Angelo Salvatore defeated GC Bahyl

The Human Tornado defeated Biagio Crescenzo to retain the UEW Underground I-TV Championship

B.C. Killer defeated Michael Kruger in a Deathmatch

Fern Owens defeated Miracle Mike James to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship

Bobby Hollywood defeated JD Horror in a Barbwire Massacre match