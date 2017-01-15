Navigation

UEW – 14 January 2017 – Quick Results

Underground Empire Wrestling
Fuck The World 3
January 14th, 2017
Underground Auditorium
East Los Angeles, CA

Max X defeated Nate Coy

Casey Albright defeated Arizona Jober in an Underground Catch Combat match

Angelo Salvatore defeated GC Bahyl

The Human Tornado defeated Biagio Crescenzo to retain the UEW Underground I-TV Championship

B.C. Killer defeated Michael Kruger in a Deathmatch

Fern Owens defeated Miracle Mike James to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship

Bobby Hollywood defeated JD Horror in a Barbwire Massacre match

