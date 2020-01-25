SoCal Pro – 25 January 2020 – Results

Ju Dizz defeated Kid Caramba (Usagi) to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SoCal Pro’s New Year’s Retribution on January 25, 2020. Per the match stipulation, Kid Caramba must retire. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro Wrestling

New Year’s Retribution

January 25, 2020

Vista Boys & Girls Club

Vista, CA

Anthony Idol over Shannon Ballard.

Fidel Bravo over Ryan Kidd to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship.

Mr. Impressive & Dirty Doug over Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) to win the SoCal Pro Tag-Team Championship.

Jordan Cruz & Tanner Black over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli).

Ju Diaz over Kid Caramba (Dark Usagi) to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.

Credit: Jason Doering