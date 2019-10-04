EWF – 04 October 2019 – Results

Anthony Idol defeated Mariachi Loco to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship, then later lost the title to Rico Dynamite at EWF’s October 4 event in Covina, CA. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

October 4, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Black Metal over Tommy Difazzio.

Romeo Cruz over the Trailor King.

SoCal Crazy over Honest Jon via submission.

Anthony Idol over Mariachi Loco to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Rico Dynamite over Anthony Idol to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Jordan Clearwater over Daniel Moon to retain the EWF American Championship.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Honor’s Society to retain the EWF Tag-Team Championship.

Andy Brown vs. Brandon Gatson went to a double count out in a falls count anywhere match.

Notes:

-Anthony Idol is the 65th EWF Heavyweight Champion.

-Rico Dynmaite is the 66th EWF Heavyweight Champion. This is his second reign as champion.