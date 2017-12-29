SoCal News & Notes 12/29/2017

It’s the final News & Notes of 2017 and today we have updates from Maverick Pro, AWS, PCW Ultra, RISE, SoCal Pro, and MPW. Click for today’s update.

Maverick Pro has announced the first few matches for their January 13, 2018 show, Extinction, in Los Angeles. The main event will be Killer Kross making his first defense of the Maverick Pro Heavyweight title against Luchasaurus. They will also be crowning a women’s champion with Karlee Perez (Catrina on Lucha Underground), Kimberly Diamond, and Katrina Leigh face each other in a triple-threat for the vacant title. Other announced matches are Chris Bey versus Mariachi Loco and Daniel Moon versus Owen Travers. The FeeLyons and Brothers Divine are also scheduled for the show.

Kris Wolf successfully defended the AWS Women’s title against Scarlett Bordeaux in her first title defense on December 22 in Osaka, Japan. Kris Wolf won with double knees from the top rope in 9 minutes and 20 seconds. The match is available now on the Stardom World streaming service.

Nicole Matthews and Madison Eagles will be on the RISE show in South Gate on June 29, 2018. This will be the Southern California debut for Madison Eagles (Nicole Matthews will be making her Southern California debut at the January 13, 2018 Quintessential Pro show). Madison Eagles has also already been announced for June 30, 2018 AWS show.

PCW Ultra’s January 19, 2018 show in Wilmington will be available on iPPV through Fite TV for $14.99. They also added former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar to their pre-show meet and greet.

True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) will be making their SoCal Pro debut on the promotion’s January 13, 2018 show in Oceanside. Their opponents have not yet been announced. The show will feature Andy Brown challenging Ricky Mandel for the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title, with Mandel’s manager Everett Scott locked in a shark cage.

Brawlin’ Bo Cooper will be making his return to Millennium Pro Wrestling at their January 5, 2018 show in Moorpark. Cooper’s last appearance in the promotion was on June 3, 2017 when he defeated Billy Blade.

This week’s show:

12/29:

Denise Avalos Funeral Fundraiser Event in South Gate, CA (Benefit event)