Denise Avalos Memorial Show – 29 December 2017 – Results

Tony Boy Fury won the Denise Avalos Memorial Battle Royal at the Denise Avalos benefit event in South Gate, CA to raise money for the funeral expense of Denise Avalos. Also on the show, Lil’ Cholo defeated Mariachi Loco and Infernal in a Three Way Dance. Click for results and notes.

Denise Avalos Memorial Show

December 29th, 2017

American Legion Hall Post #335

South Gate, CA

Lil’ Cholo defeated Mariachi Loco and Infernal in a Three Way Dance.

-Mariachi Loco eliminated Infernal.

-Lil’ Cholo eliminated Mariachi Loco.

Biagio Crescenzo defeated Azreal, Angel Ateu, and Sean Black in a Fatal Four Way Match.

The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze) defeated Urban Discipline (Max Ammo & Jimi Mayhem).

Legacy & Chaz Herrera defeated Superboy, Jr. & Indu, Jr.

H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Pinky) defeated The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons).

Tony Boy Fury won the Denise Avalos Memorial Battle Royal, last eliminating Ray Rosas.

Notes:

The event raised over $1,400 to help the family of Denise Avalos pay for the funeral expenses of Denise, the mother of Tony Boy Fury.

Following the battle royal, Ray Rosas presented Tony with the money raised from the event with the performers on the show at ringside. Tony would address the crowd after, thanking them on behalf of his family for the support the wrestling community has been showing them. After Ray presented Tony with the money raised at the event, all the performers at ringside got in the ring to hug Tony and pay their respects.

Notable competitors in the battle royal included Ray Rosas, former XPW star Homeless Jimmy, Human Tornado, Pinky, Sage Sin, and more. Tony Fury entered the match under different gimmicks.

For fans who couldn’t attend, a GoFundMe has been set up for people who wish to make donations to Denise Avalos’ funeral fund. Click here to donate.