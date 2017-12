Rankings for December 2017

December’s rankings have been released and B-Boy and Delilah Doom have been named the Southern California wrestlers of the month. Jake Atlas’ victory over B-Boy from the December 2nd AWS show was named the December match of the month. Click for the full December rankings.

Matches

Jake Atlas over B-Boy – AWS – December 2 [2] Andy Brown over Eli Everfly – Ground Zero – December 23 [2] Douglas James over Zack Sabre Jr. – PCW Ultra – December 1 [1] Toni Storm over Mercedes Martinez – RISE – December 1 Scorpio Sky over Chris Bey – Mav Pro – December 23

Men’s Wrestlers

B-Boy [2] Eli Everfly [3] Brody King Jake Atlas Andy Brown Tito Escondido Douglas James Scorpio Sky Ray Rosas True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) Peter Avalon Tyler Bateman Papadon Chris Bey Zack Sabre Jr. Lucas Riley Killer Kross Mariachi Loco Willie Mack Dicky Mayer

Women’s Wrestlers

Delilah Doom [2] Toni Storm [2] Mercedes Martinez Kris Wolf Ruby Raze [1] Chelsea Green / Laurel Van Ness Heather Monroe Taya Valkyrie Aerial Monroe Nicole Savoy Dust Rosemary Shotzi Blackheart Willow Nightengale Deonna Purrazzo Sage Sin Lufisto Kylie Rae Jordynne Grace Priscilla Kelly

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.