Matches and stipulations announced for the Goddess of GORE tournament on March 3rd, 2018

The first round matches and stipulation for Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling’s “Goddess Of GORE” women’s hardcore wrestling tournament on March 3rd, 2018 in Sun Valley have been announced.

In an “Unlucky 13” Staple Gun Match, “Amazing” Maria James will go up against Ludark Shaitan. In a “Tequila Sunrise” Falls Count Anywhere Match, “The Fallen Flower” Kikyo will face local favorite Buggy Nova.

“The Pumpkin Queen” Sage Sin will go one-on-one with “The Blood Thirsty Vixen” Marriah Moreno in a Texas Bull-Rope Match. In the final first round match announced for the “Goddess of GORE” tournament, “Ultra-Girl” Brittany Wonder will face “The Toughest Broad In The Business” Randi West in a Singapore Cane Match.

The Goddess of GORE tournament takes place March 3rd, 2018 at the VFW Post #10040 in Sun Valley, CA. The VFW Post #10040 is located at 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352. Doors open at 3:15pm, with a 4:00pm bell time.

Tickets for Goddess of GORE tournament are $50 for V.I.P. (V.I.P. admission includes 1 Ringside Seat and 1 Goddess of GORE commemorative T-Shirt). Ringside seats are $35 online and $40 at the door. General Admission tickets are $25 online, and $30 at the door.

Online tickets are available at bloodbrosprowrestling.bigcartel.com. Fans traveling to the Goddess of GORE tournament from out of state will receive a $5 discount on admission (not valid on V.I.P. admission).

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.