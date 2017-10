“Uptown” Andy Brown and Adrian Quest teamed to defeat True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) in the main event of EWF’s September 30th show in Fontana. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

September 30, 2017

VFW Post #6563

Fontana, CA

Eric Cross over Davion

The Hobo over Guy Cool

Super Beetle & Davion over Dr. Kruger & Ty Ray

Fidel Bravo over Psycho Hysteria to retain the EWF Heavyweight title

Andy Brown & Adrian Quest over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)