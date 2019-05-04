EWF 23rd Anniversary Extravaganza – 03 May 2019 – Results

Raunchy Rico Dynamite defeated Mariachi Loco in the main event of EWF’s 23rd Anniversary Extravaganza to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship on May 3rd. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

23rd Anniversary Extravaganza

May 3, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Super Beetle over Jack Fancy.

Los MexiMachos over Honest Jon & Archimedes to win the EWF Tag-Team Championship.

Anthony Idol over Juan Roman.

The Golden Boy Jordan Clearwater won the Great Goliath Rumble to become the EWF American Champion.

Richie Slade over TJ Perkins.

Raunchy Rico Dynamite over Mariachi Loco to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.