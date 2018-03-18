LWP – 18 March 2018 – Quick Results

Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Atlantis, Laberinto, and Durango Kid defeated Rey Bucanero, Okumura, Blood Eagle, and Dr. Maldad in the main event of Lucha Wrestling Puroresu’s March 18 show in Pico Rivera. Click for the full results.

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu

March 18, 2018

Pico Park

Pico Rivera, CA

Alimana Cobra, Azteka, & Black Dragon over Kobushi, Alas Negras, & Madness.

Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) & Ayoka over Ruby Raze, Buggy Nova, & Vipress [Maritza Janett].

Donnie Suarez, Biagio Crescenzo, & Jay Baker over Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson, Adrian Quest, & Sexy Chino.

Superboy Jr. & Principe Indu Jr., & Ayoka over Legacy, Koto Hiro, & Little Runaway.

Sinn Bodhi over Super Natural.

Fidel Bravo over Dicky Mayer to retain the Desert Pro Heavyweight title.

Chilango over Shamu Jr., Piloto Suicida and Acero Dorado in a four-way.

Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Atlantis, Laberinto, & Durango Kid over Rey Bucanero, Okumura, Blood Eagle, & Dr. Maldad.