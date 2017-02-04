EWF – 4 February 2017 – Quick Results

The Empire Wrestling Federation ran at the Esther Snyder Community Center in Baldwin Park, CA on February 4th, 2017. Scorpio Sky won a Battle Royal in the main event. Also on the show, Andy Brown defeated Fidel Bravo to retain the EWF Heavyweight Champion. Click for results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
February 4th, 2017
Esther Snyder Community Center
Baldwin Park, CA
Anthony Idol defeated Ty Ray to retain the EWF American Championship
Ashley Grace defeated Ruby Raze via Disqualification
Scorpio Sky defeated Dicky Maier
Friar Roman and H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) defeated Super Beetle, Adrian Quest, & Jorel Nelson
Andy Brown defeated Fidel Bravo to retain the EWF Heavyweight Champion
Scorpio Sky won a Battle Royal to receive a shot at the EWF Heavyweight Championship.
Packed house at tonight's @EWFEmpire show.@socaluncensored pic.twitter.com/QX7G8x1DyI
— Chad #TheChaosColumn (@ChaosNOrder626) February 5, 2017
