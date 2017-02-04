FCW “Proving Grounds Tournament” – 04 February 2017 – Quick Results

Jesse James defeated Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson in the finals to win the 2017 FCW Proving Grounds Tournament on February 4th in San Diego. Click for full tournament results.
Finest City Wrestling
Proving Grounds Tournament
February 4, 2017
Imperial Beach Sports Complex
Imperial Beach, CA
Proving Grounds Tournament – Round 1
Corey Jackson over Guy Cool by submission [7’44]
Proving Grounds Tournament – Round 1
Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson over Biagio Crescenzo by submission [11’29]
Proving Grounds Tournament – Round 1
Jesse James over Donnie Suarez [8’36]
Proving Grounds Tournament – Round 1
Jake Atlas over Brody King [9’46]
Proving Grounds Tournament – Semi-Finals
Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson over Corey Jackson [12’23]
Proving Grounds Tournament – Semi-Finals
Jesse James over Jake Atlas [14’44]
Eli Everfly over Jacob Diez and Seville Alvarez [16’37]
Proving Grounds Tournament – Finals
Jesse James over Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson [19’03]
