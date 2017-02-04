UEW “Passage 2 Pain” 04 February 2017 Results

Underground Empire Wrestling
UEW AUDITORIUM
February 04th 2017
East Los Angeles, CA
Catch Combat Match:
“The Mighty” Casey Albright def Bobby Hollywood
Tony Raze (w/Biggie Biggz) def Uncle Chaz
“Miricle” Mike James def Azrael
Michael Krueger def The Insaniac
2 out of 3 Falls Match for the UEW I-TV Championship:
“The Hardcore Kamikaze” Max X def The Human Tornado to become the NEW UEW Underground Internet Television Champion
Death Match for the UEW Heavyweight Championship:
“BlackHart” Fern Owens def BC Killer in a Death Match to successfully retain the championship.
No comments yet.