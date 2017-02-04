Navigation

UEW “Passage 2 Pain” 04 February 2017 Results

Underground Empire Wrestling
UEW AUDITORIUM
February 04th 2017
East Los Angeles, CA

Catch Combat Match:
“The Mighty” Casey Albright def Bobby Hollywood

Tony Raze (w/Biggie Biggz) def Uncle Chaz

“Miricle” Mike James def Azrael

Michael Krueger def The Insaniac

2 out of 3 Falls Match for the UEW I-TV Championship:
“The Hardcore Kamikaze” Max X def The Human Tornado to become the NEW UEW Underground Internet Television Champion

Death Match for the UEW Heavyweight Championship:
“BlackHart” Fern Owens def BC Killer in a Death Match to successfully retain the championship.

