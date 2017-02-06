MWF – 05 February 2017 – Quick Results

The Punisher, Super Maquina Jr., and La Furia defeated Kiss Jr., Kiss III, and Seiya in the main event of MWF’s February 5th show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Mexican Wrestling Federation
February 5, 2017
Boys & Girls Club
Los Angeles, CA
Tiger Kidd over Biagio Crescenzo
Monje Maldito over Maldito
Mr. California over V-Pacalypse
Rey Volcan Jr., Rayo de Plata, & Neutron over Hades, Venom, & Nightmare
The Punisher, Super Maquina Jr., & La Furia over Kiss Jr., Kiss III, & Seiya
