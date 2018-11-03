L.A. Lucha – 03 November 2018 – Quick Results

Jack Evans defeated Ryan Kidd and Andy Brown in the main event of L.A. Lucha’s debut show on November 3 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

L.A. Lucha

Episode I

November 3, 2018

1st Impression All Star Drill Dance Cheer

Los Angeles, CA

Dominick Kubrick & The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) over Koto Hiro, Ruben Iglesias, & Super Beetle.

Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco ober Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) and Danny Limelight & Matt Vandagriff.

Adrian Quest over Jake Atlas, Tyler Bateman, and Owen Travers.

Super Panda over LTP, B-Minus, Keita Murray, Allan, and Johnny Moran.

Funnybone over Ricky Mandel in two out of three falls.

Jack Evans over Ryan Kidd and Andy Brown.