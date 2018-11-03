D6W – 3 November 2018 – Quick Results

Destination Six Wrestling ran in Barstow, CA. Click for results.

Destination Six Wrestling

November 3rd, 2018

D6W Arena

Barstow, CA

Steven Andrews defeated Blake Grayson

Rudy Rodgers defeated J2 Mattioli to retain the D6W High Desert Championship.

Marriah Moreno defeated Lucy Love

Divine Intervention (Freddy Hellmuth & Freddy Flores) defeated The Feelyons (Buttons & Mittens) and AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to become the D6W Tag Team Champions.

Amish Johnson defeated Jack Banning

Richie Slade defeated Mikey O’Shea, Daniel Moon, Vintage Dragon, and Sam Knight in a “D6W X” Match to retain the D6W Championship.