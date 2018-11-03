D6W – 3 November 2018 – Quick Results

Destination Six Wrestling ran in Barstow, CA. Click for results.
Destination Six Wrestling
November 3rd, 2018
D6W Arena
Barstow, CA
Steven Andrews defeated Blake Grayson
Rudy Rodgers defeated J2 Mattioli to retain the D6W High Desert Championship.
Marriah Moreno defeated Lucy Love
Divine Intervention (Freddy Hellmuth & Freddy Flores) defeated The Feelyons (Buttons & Mittens) and AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to become the D6W Tag Team Champions.
Amish Johnson defeated Jack Banning
Richie Slade defeated Mikey O’Shea, Daniel Moon, Vintage Dragon, and Sam Knight in a “D6W X” Match to retain the D6W Championship.
