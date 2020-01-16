Three title matches announced for the AWS 18th anniversary event in March

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced three championship matches for its eighteenth-anniversary show on March 28, 2020, including a main-event cage match for the AWS Tag Team Championship.

The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera) will make their first defense of the AWS Tag Team Championships against former champions True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg) in a cage match. The Wolf Zaddies defeated True Grit for the titles on November 30, 2019. This will be the third time the two teams have met in AWS, with each team having one victory apiece. In addition to the AWS Tag Team Championships, as of this writing, the Wolf Zaddies also hold the EWF, SoCal Pro, and FIST Tag Team Championships.

Ruby Raze will be making her second defense of the AWS Women’s Championship against two-time champion Christina Von Eerie. Raze defeated Shotzi Blackheart for the title on July 27, 2019, and successfully defended the title against Nurse Ratchet. Christina Von Eerie held the title for four years in her second reign as champion, but went over two years between defenses at one point and only defended the title six times.

Andy Brown will be defending the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship against Papadon. This will be the first AWS appearance for Papadon since December 2, 2017.

Buggy Nova and Deimos have also been announced for the event.

On March 23, 2002, AWS held the first show in its history, which was a joint show with FMLL, at Frank & Sons Collectables Show in City of Industry, CA. The first match in AWS history was The Hardkore Kidd (Aaron Aguilera) defeating King Jackal. The rest of the show saw B-Boy defeat Lil’ Cholo; Profeta and Dr. Muerte defeat Principe Unlimited and Acero Dorado; Essa Rios defeat Piloto Sucida, and the main event where La Parka (now L.A. Park) and Shocker defeated Super Boy and Capitan Oro.

The AWS eighteenth anniversary event will take place at American Legion #335 in South Gate, CA on March 28, 2020. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40.00 for the front row to $20.00 for general admission. Advance tickets can be purchased via PayPal.me/awspromotions or at the AWS booth at Frank and Son Collectibles Show in City of Industry, CA.