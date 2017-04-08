Navigation

FIST Combat – 07 April 2017 – Quick Results

Rocketboy Wilson defeated Jacob Diez in the main event of FIST Combat’s April 7th show in San Diego. Also on the show Dirty Ron McDonald successfully defended the Get FISTed title against The Christian Crusader. Click for full results.

FIST Combat
April 7, 2017
VFW Post 7420
San Diego, CA

Eli Everfly over Azrael, Donnie Suarez, Alonzo Alvarez, Biagio Crescenzo, and Dave Wasted [9’36]

Pinky Santino over Kaka Meng [8’11]

Tilikum (Terex) over El Snowflake (Human Tornado) [5’24]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Pinoy Pride (Eki Sol & Johnny Dynamo) [7’43]

B-Boy over Ryan Kidd to become the FIST Heavyweight champion [11’17]

Dirty Ron McDonald over The Christian Crusader to retain the Get FISTed title [7’17]

Rocketboy Wilson over Jacob Diez [15’41]

3 Responses to FIST Combat – 07 April 2017 – Quick Results

  1. Benjamin Tomas 04/08/2017 at 1:18 AM #

    The Get FISTed title? I have no words

    Reply
    • Steve Bryant 04/08/2017 at 2:47 PM #

      It fits with the promotion. Shows are 21+. Shows are taped for their TV show. They post the episodes on YouTube also.

      Reply
  2. Joseph T. Pomar (@josephtpomar) 04/08/2017 at 2:16 AM #

    Any video of the card?

    Reply

