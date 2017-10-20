PWG “All Star Weekend 13 – Night 1” – 20 October 2017 – Results

The Chosen Bros. (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) defeated Rey Fenix and Penta el Zero M to with the PWG World Tag Team Titles in the main event of night 1 All Star Weekend 13. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
All Star Weekend 13 – Night 1
October 20, 2017
American Legion #308
Reseda, CA
Flash Morgan Webster over Brian Cage [10’40]
Mark Haskins over Adam Brooks by submission [18’17]
Joey Janela over Trevor Lee [15’06]
Keith Lee over Jonah Rock [18’31]
Sammy Guevara over Rey Horus and Flamita [13’50]
Ricochet over WALTER [16’15]
Chosen Bros. (Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb) over Lucha Bros (Penta el Zero M & Rey Fenix) to win the PWG World Tag Team titles [17’39]
