PWG “All Star Weekend 13 – Night 1” – 20 October 2017 – Results

10/20/2017

The Chosen Bros. (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) defeated Rey Fenix and Penta el Zero M to with the PWG World Tag Team Titles in the main event of night 1 All Star Weekend 13. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
All Star Weekend 13 – Night 1
October 20, 2017
American Legion #308
Reseda, CA

Flash Morgan Webster over Brian Cage [10’40]

Mark Haskins over Adam Brooks by submission  [18’17]

Joey Janela over Trevor Lee [15’06]

Keith Lee over Jonah Rock [18’31]

Sammy Guevara over Rey Horus and Flamita [13’50]

Ricochet over WALTER [16’15]

Chosen Bros. (Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb) over Lucha Bros (Penta el Zero M & Rey Fenix) to win the PWG World Tag Team titles  [17’39]

