PWG “All Star Weekend 13 – Night 1” – 20 October 2017 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

All Star Weekend 13 – Night 1

October 20, 2017

American Legion #308

Reseda, CA

Flash Morgan Webster over Brian Cage [10’40]

Mark Haskins over Adam Brooks by submission [18’17]

Joey Janela over Trevor Lee [15’06]

Keith Lee over Jonah Rock [18’31]

Sammy Guevara over Rey Horus and Flamita [13’50]

Ricochet over WALTER [16’15]

Chosen Bros. (Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb) over Lucha Bros (Penta el Zero M & Rey Fenix) to win the PWG World Tag Team titles [17’39]