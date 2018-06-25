WWE Monday Night Raw – 25 June 2018 – Results

WWE Monday Night Raw and Main Event are being held at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Monday Night Raw (Episode 1309) and WWE Main Event (Episode 300)

June 25th, 2018

Valley View Casino Center

San Diego, CA

WWE Main Event (Episode 300, Streaming on Hulu June 27th, 2018)

Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis

Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) & Roode defeated Curt Hawkins & The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor)

WWE Monday Night Raw (Episode 1309, Live on USA Network June 25th, 2018)

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) defeated Bobby Lashley & Roman Reigns via pinfall after Dash Wilder pinned Reigns with a school boy roll up.

Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy via pinfall.

The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) defeated Rex (Señor Buttons) & Rich Gibson (Ruben Iglesias) via pinfall.

Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss via submission (Sharpshooter).

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon via pinfall after Ruby Riott pinned Sasha Banks with a small package.

Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens defeated Constable Corbin & Finn Balor via count-out when Corbin and Balor started fighting with each other outside of the ring.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler via Disqualification after Drew McIntyre attacked the referee. Ziggler retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship.