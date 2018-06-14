California Xtreme Fighting presents CXF 13: Heavy Hitters on July 6th in Burbank, CA

California Xtreme Fighting presents CXF 13: Heavy Hitters on July 6th, 2018 in Burbank, CA. CXF 13: Heavy Hitters is set to be headlined by a CXF Featherweight Championship fight between current champion A.J. Bryant, Jr. (MMA Record: 8-2) defends his newly won title against Derion Chapman (MMA Record: 5-7-1).

This bout will mark Bryant’s first defense of the CXF Featherweight Championship after defeating Brian Del Rosario for the previously vacated title on April 21st, 2018 at CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown. Along with the win over Del Rosario, Bryant is currently riding a six-bout winning streak, with all four of those wins coming by way of TKO/Knockout. Chapman will be going into this bout coming off a decision victory over Jacob Rosales in the main event of Celtic Gladiator 17 in Burbank on December 12th, 2017.

CXF 13: Heavy Hitters is also set to feature Marcos Bonilla (MMA Record: 4-5) going up against Serob Minasyan (MMA Record: 9-11), Shohei Yamamoto (MMA Record: 5-4) taking on Ivan Castillo (MMA Record: 15-9), and John Saroyan (MMA Record: 0-1) set to take on Daniel McWilliams (MMA Record: 17-39).

Other fights currently scheduled to take place at CXF 13: Heavy Hitters include Keenan Lewis (MMA Record: 3-4) vs. Eric Rios (MMA Record: 0-3), Tigran Grigoryan (MMA Record: 1-1) vs. Quinton McCottrell (MMA Record: 13-23), Arturo Rivas (MMA Record: 5-1) vs. Giovanni Sarran (MMA Record: 5-2), Arut Pogosjan (MMA Record: 4-1) vs. Darren Smith, Jr. (MMA Record: 14-9), and Julian Baez (MMA Record: 0-1) vs. Blake Bilder (MMA Record: 1-0).

CXF 13: Heavy Hitters is also scheduled to feature Niko “The Wrecking Machine” Ruiz (MMA Record: 2-0) in a bout against an opponent to be announced.

Tickets for CXF 13: Heavy Hitters are available now at MMATixx.com.

CXF 13 takes place on July 6th, 2018 at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm. The Burbank Marriott Convention Center is located at 2500 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505.

