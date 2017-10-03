As injuries to key participants in CXF’s CALI KINGS TOURNAMENT continue to change the trajectory of the ground breaking event, the dynamic duo of Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment nevertheless move forward to present CXF 10: FALL BRAWL – Saturday, November 4th at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, California. With ten evenly matched pro fights already confirmed, this card is certain to be one of the best ones to date.

The main event will feature the return of CXF Flyweight Champion Steve Ramirez (C) (6-1 MMA), as he looks to solidify his hold on the division against CXF veteran and local fan favorite Georgi Garcia (5-3 MMA). With the CXF gold looming in the distance, it will certainly be a standing room only/everyone on their feet situation when these two popular warriors meet.

In the co-main event, the growing legend that is Richard Leroy (5-0 MMA) returns to action, continuing his search for the CXF Lightweight title. In his way will be ‘The Beast’ Christian Aguilera (8-3 MMA), whose heavy hands quickly made themselves known his last bout for CXF. With the #1 Contender slot in CXF’s deepest division on the line, this fight is bound to be a classic!

In addition, an always scintillating prelim card that behooves any MMA fan to show up on time:

Middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan (3-0 MMA) will face Blake Troop (6-5 MMA) in a 185 lbs showdown that could have future title implications.

Bantamweight prospects Ryan Lilley (6-2 MMA) and Vince Cachero (2-0 MMA) will meet in what could easily be the fight of the night.

Fresh off his debut win Brian Del Rosario (1-0 MMA) returns against the always tough ‘Ironman’ Issac Velasco (1-3 MMA) in a featherweight showdown.

Fan Favorite Serob Minasyan (7-7 MMA) returns to action against rising featherweight prospect Ryan Filingame (6-3 MMA).

Rounding out the card is a bantamweight trifecta that could redesign the landscape of the entire CXF division:

Milton Arguello (1-1 MMA) will face Gary Mikayelyan (0-2 MMA).

Chris Sykes (2-0 MMA) will take on Chris Mendoza (0-1 MMA)

Erik Van Der Lee (0-1 MMA) will take on newcomer Thomas Landeros.

CXF 10: ‘FALL BRAWL’ is presented by Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment.

FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

ONLINE – www.MMATIXX.com

PHONE – 1-844-MMA-TIXX (662-8499)