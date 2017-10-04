Navigation

Rankings for September 2017

10/04/2017

September rankings are in and Keith Lee and Ruby Raze were named the wrestlers of the month. Keith Lee defeating Donovan Dijak at September 3rd’s PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Keith Lee over Donovan Dijak – PWG – Sept. 3 [4]
  2. Sammy Guevara over Joey Janela – PWG – Sept. 2
  3. The Chosen Bros. (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle) over Donovan Dijak & Keith Lee – PWG – Sept. 1
  4. Ricochet over Jeff Cobb and Keith Lee – PWG – Sept. 3
  5. Douglas James over Eli Everfly – SBWA – Sept. 22 [1]

Men’s Wrestlers

  1. Keith Lee [2]
  2. Ricochet [1]
  3. Jeff Cobb
  4. Donovan Dijak
  5. Tito Escondido [2]
  6. Matt Riddle
  7. Rey Fenix
  8. Zack Sabre Jr.
  9. Penta El Zero M
  10. Sammy Guevara
  11. Eli Everfly
  12. Travis Banks
  13. Joey Janela
  14. Marty Scurll
  15. Flamita
  16. Dezmond Xavier
  17. Ray Rosas
  18. WALTER
  19. B-Boy
  20. Douglas James

Women’s Wrestlers

  1. Ruby Raze [4]
  2. Heather Monroe [1]
  3. Akane Fujita
  4. Candice LeRae
  5. Nicole Savoy
  6. Tessa Blanchard
  7. Desi DeRata
  8. Sasha Banks
  9. Shotzi Blackheart
  10. Chelsea Green
  11. Scarlet Bordeaux
  12. Sage Sin
  13. Deonna Purrazzo
  14. Buggy Nova
  15. Delilah Doom
  16. Samara
  17. Kitana Vera
  18. Nia Jax
  19. Leva Bates
  20. Christina Von Eerie

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.

