Rankings for September 2017

September rankings are in and Keith Lee and Ruby Raze were named the wrestlers of the month. Keith Lee defeating Donovan Dijak at September 3rd’s PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Keith Lee over Donovan Dijak – PWG – Sept. 3 [4] Sammy Guevara over Joey Janela – PWG – Sept. 2 The Chosen Bros. (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle) over Donovan Dijak & Keith Lee – PWG – Sept. 1 Ricochet over Jeff Cobb and Keith Lee – PWG – Sept. 3 Douglas James over Eli Everfly – SBWA – Sept. 22 [1]

Men’s Wrestlers

Keith Lee [2] Ricochet [1] Jeff Cobb Donovan Dijak Tito Escondido [2] Matt Riddle Rey Fenix Zack Sabre Jr. Penta El Zero M Sammy Guevara Eli Everfly Travis Banks Joey Janela Marty Scurll Flamita Dezmond Xavier Ray Rosas WALTER B-Boy Douglas James

Women’s Wrestlers

Ruby Raze [4] Heather Monroe [1] Akane Fujita Candice LeRae Nicole Savoy Tessa Blanchard Desi DeRata Sasha Banks Shotzi Blackheart Chelsea Green Scarlet Bordeaux Sage Sin Deonna Purrazzo Buggy Nova Delilah Doom Samara Kitana Vera Nia Jax Leva Bates Christina Von Eerie

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.