Peter & Ray’s Surprise! Birthday Party Wrestling Show – 14 June 2018 – Quick Results

Willie Mack defeated Tito Escondido and Brian Cage to retain the CWFH Heritage Title in the main event of Peter & Ray’s Surprise! Birthday Party Wrestling Show in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.

Peter & Ray’s Surprise! Birthday Party Wrestling Show

June 14, 2018

American Legion Post #335

South Gate, CA

Rancheros (Raul & Rogelio) over Adrian Quest & Andy Brown.

MJF over Tyler Bateman to retain the CZW World Heavyweight Championship.

Pinx & Fidel Bravo over B-Boy in a handicap match.

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson)

Ryan Taylor & Ruby Raze over Suede Thompson & Heather Monroe.

Willie Mack over Tito Escondido and Brian Cage to retain the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Heritage Title.