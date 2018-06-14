Peter & Ray’s Surprise! Birthday Party Wrestling Show – 14 June 2018 – Quick Results

Willie Mack defeated Tito Escondido and Brian Cage to retain the CWFH Heritage Title in the main event of Peter & Ray’s Surprise! Birthday Party Wrestling Show in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.
Peter & Ray’s Surprise! Birthday Party Wrestling Show
June 14, 2018
American Legion Post #335
South Gate, CA
Rancheros (Raul & Rogelio) over Adrian Quest & Andy Brown.
MJF over Tyler Bateman to retain the CZW World Heavyweight Championship.
Pinx & Fidel Bravo over B-Boy in a handicap match.
PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson)
Ryan Taylor & Ruby Raze over Suede Thompson & Heather Monroe.
Willie Mack over Tito Escondido and Brian Cage to retain the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Heritage Title.
